Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) PT Raised to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 222 ($2.90) to GBX 271 ($3.54) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 261.78 ($3.42).

LON KGF opened at GBX 283 ($3.70) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 301.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kingfisher plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.20 ($4.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 38.77.

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

