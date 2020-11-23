Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Kinross Gold has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.