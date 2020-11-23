Knight Equity Downgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Neutral

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Knight Equity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KCG dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.43. 41,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,360. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

