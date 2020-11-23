Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

