Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at $814,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,396.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 622,296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 502,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

