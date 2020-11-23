Kyber Network Price Tops $1.09 (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $218.71 million and $41.35 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00005941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00377410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.58 or 0.03170177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,365,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,682,669 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

