L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Upgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen.

