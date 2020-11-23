Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $424.00 to $472.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $445.67 and last traded at $445.67, with a volume of 7645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $433.64.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.44.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 326.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after buying an additional 331,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

