Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

LTRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lantronix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. On average, analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

