Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane Buys 2,500 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 205,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,486.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LAZY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.16. 2,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,559. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $130.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.45). Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $215.72 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

