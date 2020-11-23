Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

LEGH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised Legacy Housing to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Legacy Housing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $360.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $40,765.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,181,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,238,452.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $40,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,791,527.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,385 shares of company stock worth $1,157,138 over the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.