Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.43.

LEG stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $94,073,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $53,251,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8,395.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 833,119 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $29,204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 33.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after acquiring an additional 700,066 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

