Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

In other Leslie’s news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,296,062.00. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Insiders sold 9,769,005 shares of company stock valued at $166,073,085 over the last three months.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

