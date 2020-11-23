LexinFintech (LX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect LexinFintech to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

