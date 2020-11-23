Liberum Capital Trims CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) Target Price to GBX 510

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) stock opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. CPPGroup Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 164.70 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 507 ($6.62). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44.

Get CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) alerts:

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.