Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Up 15.7% in October

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

LSI opened at $110.42 on Monday. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

