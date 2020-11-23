Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $3.14 on Friday. Liquidia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

