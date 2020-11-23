Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $1,788.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $1.57 million and $1,788.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00845587 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001450 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,221.00 or 0.99593993 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 699,829,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

