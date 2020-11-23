Loop Capital Upgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $108.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $92.65 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

