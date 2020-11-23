Loopring (LRC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.51 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $220.24 million and approximately $21.51 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00377410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.58 or 0.03170177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,098,225 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.