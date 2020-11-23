Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 48,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 165,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

NYSE LOW opened at $150.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.