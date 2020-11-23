Main Street Capital Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.4%.

MAIN stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

