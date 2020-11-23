Main Street Research LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $5,714,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

BR opened at $144.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $153.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.