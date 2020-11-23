Main Street Research LLC Invests $233,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.22 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $65.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

