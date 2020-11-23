Main Street Research LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 441.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $59.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.