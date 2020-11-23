Main Street Research LLC Sells 122 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.73.

AVGO opened at $386.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $393.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.02. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,380 shares of company stock valued at $182,924,394. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

