Main Street Research LLC Sells 200 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $237.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average of $224.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.25.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

