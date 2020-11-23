Main Street Research LLC Sells 86,682 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Main Street Research LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,682 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $139.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

