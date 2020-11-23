Maker 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $59.94 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Maker has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for $580.51 or 0.03173006 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, HitBTC, DDEX and CoinMex. Maker has a market capitalization of $582.00 million and approximately $59.94 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,002,566 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, CoinMex, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Switcheo Network, Kyber Network, Gate.io, OKEx, Bibox, BitMart, GOPAX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

