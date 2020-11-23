Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 595,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $2.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.70.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 57.79%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,293.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 241,144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.