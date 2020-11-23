ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,218 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of ManpowerGroup worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 416,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 155.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $86.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

