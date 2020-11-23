Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $1.80 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.93.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Shares of MBII opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.29. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 34.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.