McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $215.63 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

