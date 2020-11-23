Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.30 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

