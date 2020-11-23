Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 187,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.24. 146,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

