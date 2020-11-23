Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CAO Sells $186,525.00 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MTOR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.40. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Meritor by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

