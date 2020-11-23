Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) stock opened at C$60.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.33. Metro Inc. has a 12-month low of C$49.03 and a 12-month high of C$66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

