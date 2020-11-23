Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metro from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

MTRAF opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Metro has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $50.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

