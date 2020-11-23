MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $227.56

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $227.56 and last traded at $223.11, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,850.92 and a beta of 0.72.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,390,530 in the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.