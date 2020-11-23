Mizuho Trims Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Target Price to $19.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 927.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 353,128 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

