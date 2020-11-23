MonaCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.20 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. MonaCoin has a market cap of $92.04 million and $8.20 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00007654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000542 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.