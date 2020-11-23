Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Moody’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,276,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.02 and its 200 day moving average is $277.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

