Morgan Stanley Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $27.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.82.

KSS stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 438.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 235,469 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 140.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 490.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,132 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

