Morgan Stanley Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $95.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $107.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

