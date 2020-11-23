Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

GLPEY opened at $5.22 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

