MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,100,075. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

NYSE MSCI traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $402.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,091. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $437.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

