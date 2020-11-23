Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $143.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $141.00.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.54.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $126.33 on Friday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

