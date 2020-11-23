National Bank Financial Boosts Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$57.00

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.90.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$50.70 on Friday. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.27.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.2299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

In other Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) news, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total value of C$457,129.98. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,122,922.83.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

