National Bank Financial Raises Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$7.00

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXE. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.63.

Get Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) alerts:

Shares of EXE opened at C$6.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $565.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.66. Extendicare Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$8.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

About Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.