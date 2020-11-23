National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,702,900 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 3,177,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 932.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

NTIOF stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

